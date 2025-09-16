E-Paper | September 16, 2025

UHS seminar focuses on rehabilitation sciences

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 16, 2025 Updated September 16, 2025 07:16am

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS), through its Discipline Specific Faculty Council in Occupational Therapy and Speech & Language Pathology, organised a one-day seminar titled “INSPIRE: Strengthening rehabilitation sciences through innovation, collaboration and research” at the City Campus on Monday.

The academic activity, hosted by the Institute of Allied Health Sciences, brought together faculty from various affiliated institutions to explore curriculum innovation, emerging technologies and evidence-based models in rehabilitation sciences.

UHS Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ahsan Waheed Rathore, addressing the participants, outlined the key objectives of the council and shared his vision to strengthen the field of rehabilitation sciences.

The session concluded with the distribution of certificates of participation among attendees.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fiscal failure
Updated 15 Sep, 2025

Fiscal failure

The resurgent debt-to-GDP ratio increasing to 70.2pc in one year should be of concern to policymakers.
Easing repatriation
15 Sep, 2025

Easing repatriation

THE spectacle of Afghan families trudging back across the border from Pakistan has become sadly familiar. Since...
Stifled press
15 Sep, 2025

Stifled press

THAT global press freedom is at its lowest in half a century speaks poorly for the health of the pen. The...
Palestinian state?
Updated 14 Sep, 2025

Palestinian state?

If the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people is to be halted, Arab and Muslim countries need to put up a united front.
Renewing the past
14 Sep, 2025

Renewing the past

THERE seems to be much to celebrate on the heritage and culture front in Punjab, where experts have been at work...
Education disrupted
14 Sep, 2025

Education disrupted

A MIX of natural calamities, terrorism and bureaucratic ineptitude has resulted in difficulties for students in...