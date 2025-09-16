UHS seminar focuses on rehabilitation sciences

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS), through its Discipline Specific Faculty Council in Occupational Therapy and Speech & Language Pathology, organised a one-day seminar titled “INSPIRE: Strengthening rehabilitation sciences through innovation, collaboration and research” at the City Campus on Monday.

The academic activity, hosted by the Institute of Allied Health Sciences, brought together faculty from various affiliated institutions to explore curriculum innovation, emerging technologies and evidence-based models in rehabilitation sciences.

UHS Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ahsan Waheed Rathore, addressing the participants, outlined the key objectives of the council and shared his vision to strengthen the field of rehabilitation sciences.

The session concluded with the distribution of certificates of participation among attendees.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025