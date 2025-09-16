Thaap to host talk on Chinese culture, development

LAHORE: The Trust for History, Art and Architecture of Pakistan (Thaap) is set to host an engaging and thought-provoking talk titled “Culture and Development: The Chinese Path” on Sept 20.

The keynote will be delivered by Engr Siddiqur Rehman Rana, one of Pakistan’s foremost industrial consultants and the senior-most alumnus of a Chinese university.

Mr Siddiq graduated with distinction in BSc engineering from North East Engineering University, China in 1978, and has since established himself as a leading figure in technology transfer and industrial consultancy. Currently serving as the CEO of one of the highest-performing industrial consultancies in Pakistan, he has witnessed firsthand the unprecedented transformation of China, where more than 80 million people have been lifted out of poverty.

In this special lecture, Siddiq will trace the remarkable path China adopted to achieve rapid development over the last eight decades. He will also compare Pakistan’s journey with that of China, identifying the vital differences that contributed to China’s tremendous progress against Pakistan’s relatively modest achievements. Importantly, he will outline practical strategies and suggestions that Pakistan can adopt by learning from China’s experience.

Adding depth to the session, Siddiq will be joined by his daughters Bimal Rehman, a double-gold medalist in Life Sciences, and Taniya Rehman, an IT professional at Techlogix. Representing the next generation of development thinkers, they will share perspectives on industrialisation, women empowerment, and youth entrepreneurship, underlining the importance of inclusive growth for Pakistan’s future.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025