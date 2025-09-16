E-Paper | September 16, 2025

Thaap to host talk on Chinese culture, development

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 16, 2025 Updated September 16, 2025 07:16am

LAHORE: The Trust for History, Art and Architecture of Pakistan (Thaap) is set to host an engaging and thought-provoking talk titled “Culture and Development: The Chinese Path” on Sept 20.

The keynote will be delivered by Engr Siddiqur Rehman Rana, one of Pakistan’s foremost industrial consultants and the senior-most alumnus of a Chinese university.

Mr Siddiq graduated with distinction in BSc engineering from North East Engineering University, China in 1978, and has since established himself as a leading figure in technology transfer and industrial consultancy. Currently serving as the CEO of one of the highest-performing industrial consultancies in Pakistan, he has witnessed firsthand the unprecedented transformation of China, where more than 80 million people have been lifted out of poverty.

In this special lecture, Siddiq will trace the remarkable path China adopted to achieve rapid development over the last eight decades. He will also compare Pakistan’s journey with that of China, identifying the vital differences that contributed to China’s tremendous progress against Pakistan’s relatively modest achievements. Importantly, he will outline practical strategies and suggestions that Pakistan can adopt by learning from China’s experience.

Adding depth to the session, Siddiq will be joined by his daughters Bimal Rehman, a double-gold medalist in Life Sciences, and Taniya Rehman, an IT professional at Techlogix. Representing the next generation of development thinkers, they will share perspectives on industrialisation, women empowerment, and youth entrepreneurship, underlining the importance of inclusive growth for Pakistan’s future.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fiscal failure
Updated 15 Sep, 2025

Fiscal failure

The resurgent debt-to-GDP ratio increasing to 70.2pc in one year should be of concern to policymakers.
Easing repatriation
15 Sep, 2025

Easing repatriation

THE spectacle of Afghan families trudging back across the border from Pakistan has become sadly familiar. Since...
Stifled press
15 Sep, 2025

Stifled press

THAT global press freedom is at its lowest in half a century speaks poorly for the health of the pen. The...
Palestinian state?
Updated 14 Sep, 2025

Palestinian state?

If the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people is to be halted, Arab and Muslim countries need to put up a united front.
Renewing the past
14 Sep, 2025

Renewing the past

THERE seems to be much to celebrate on the heritage and culture front in Punjab, where experts have been at work...
Education disrupted
14 Sep, 2025

Education disrupted

A MIX of natural calamities, terrorism and bureaucratic ineptitude has resulted in difficulties for students in...