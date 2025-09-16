All headworks safe in Punjab: minister

BAHAWALPUR: All headworks over Punjab rivers are safe, says Irrigation Minister Kazim Hussain Pirzada.

He was talking to Dawn from his camp at the Panjnad Headworks over Chenab on Monday.

The minister observed that due to prior planning of the irrigation department officials and experts, all headworks in the province remained intact against exceptionally high flood.

He expressed the hope that the floodwater would soon start receding. He said the Punjab government would compensate and redress the sufferings of the flood-hit across the province.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani met the minister at Panjnad headworks and inspected the flood control center.

On the occasion, the irrigation officials in their briefing to the minister said there was normal flood situation in all the rivers now.

Meanwhile, according to South Punjab ACS’s secretariat, in South Punjab, 32 people died and over 1.6million people were displaced. Besides, crops over 1.1 mn acres was submerged.

Dacoit killed: A dacoit was killed reportedly in firing by his two accomplices during an encounter with the Multan region Crime Control Department (CCD) in Lodhran on Monday.

A constable was also injured in the crossfire.According to a press release issued by Multan region CCD, a Dunyapur circle CCD team in a bid to arrest some proclaimed offenders set up a picket on Thatha Road village No 341/WB when three criminals coming on a motorcycle were spotted. When they were signalled to stop, they allegedly opened fire.

In an exchange of fire, one of the dacoits was killed. He was later identified as Muhammad Shakil, a resident of 123/JB, Sadhupura, Faisalabad. His accomplices managed to escape from the scene.

The CCD team recovered a motorcycle and a pistol from deceased’s possession.

The police spokesman said constable Belal suffered injuries in the firing but due to a bullet-proof jacket he survived.

He claimed Shakil was involved in over 20 heinous crimes and was the prime suspect in cattle-lifting and firing cases, which took place in the cattle markets of Lodhran and Faisalabad.

He was also wanted in the firing case in which a passerby was seriously injured on Sept 12 in the limits of Dunyapur city police station.

His body was shifted to the Dunyapur THQ Hospital and a case was registered against his two fleeing accomplices.

JAILED: The Kahror Pacca additional sessions judge awarded 14-year imprisonment along with a fine of Rs400,000 to a woman drug trafficker.

In case of default of fine, she will have to go further six-month imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, Kahror Pacca city police had arrested Shaista Shehzad on the recovery of 5,100 gram charas and registered a case against her on March 16, 2023.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025