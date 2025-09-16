E-Paper | September 16, 2025

Another suspect in Greece boat tragedy held

Published September 16, 2025

GUJRAT: The Federal Investigation Agency claimed to have arrested a member of Sialkot-based notorious Jajja Gang, who was wanted in Greece boat tragedy.

An FIA official said suspect Asif Jajja had been involved in the Greece boat tragedy and linked to Usman Jajja who was already arrested by the FIA.

He said both Usman and Asif had been close relatives and belonged to Ucha Jajja village near Pasrur town of Sialkot; however Asif Jajja had been at large for the last many months as FIA had been raiding to arrest him.

A team of FIA composite circle Gujranwala have arrested Asif from Sialkot during a raid.

It is learnt that four cases were registered with the Gujranwala FIA circle against the suspect who had minted Rs12.3m from different clients to send them to Europe; however some of these illegal immigrants died during the Greece boat capsize tragedy in December 2024.

The suspect had also sent some people to the UAE from where they were deported by the immigration authorities.

FIA Gujranwala Zone Director Muhammad Bin Ashraf said the agency had started investigating the suspect and raids were being conducted to arrest his accomplices.

PARVEZ: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Central President and former chief minister Parvez Elahi continues to provide assistance to flood victims in affected areas of Gujrat.

Mr Elahi, along with son Rasikh Elahi, visited two affected union councils of Madina Syedan and Sook Kalan, where they distributed ration.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025

