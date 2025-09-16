Car driver opens fire after collision with bus

NAROWAL:A motorist opened fire with a modern automatic weapon after a collision between a car and a passenger bus at Jasoran in Badiana police precincts, Sialkot. The incident was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media.

According to district police spokesperson Khurram Shahzad, the car was partially damaged in the accident. A heated argument broke out between car driver Ziaur Rehman and bus driver Jamshed Akhtar following the collision.

Initially, Zia brandished a pistol and fired shots. He later returned to his vehicle, picked a modern automatic gun, and continued firing into the air to spread fear and panic. Eyewitnesses reported that the bus driver repeatedly assured Zia that the damage to the car would be repaired. However, the gunman allegedly held him hostage at gunpoint, demanding compensation and replacement of the damaged car parts.

Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Shahzadtook immediate notice of the viral video and directed the Badiana station house officer (SHO) to initiate legal proceedings against the suspect.

LIVESTOCK: In flood-affected areas across the district, the Sialkot livestock department teams have so far vaccinated 33,715 animals, while medical treatment has been provided to 63,559 sick animals.

This was stated by Additional Director Livestock Sialkot Dr. Zafar Abbas while supervising the field staff in different flood-affected areas. Deputy Director Livestock Dr. Tanveer was also accompanying him.

Dr. Zafar Abbas said the field staff is fully active in the flood-affected areas, and mobile teams are providing door-to-door medical facilities to animals. For any medical assistance, farmers and livestock owners can contact 9211, he added.

He further informed that data of animals that died in the floods is also being collected. So far, 1,052 animals have died in the floods, and the livestock department teams are collecting this data in line with all verification of SOPs.

According to surveys, the total livestock population in the district exceeds 750,000 animals, he added.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025