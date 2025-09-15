Data points

Building apps for surveillance

When Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, the Kremlin swiftly banned Facebook and Instagram; their parent company, Meta, was labelled an extremist organisation. Yet one Meta-owned social-media service — WhatsApp — survived. A court ruled that the app’s focus on private chats, rather than sharing information publicly, meant it could be spared. But it may have simply been too popular to block: WhatsApp says it has more than 100m users in Russia. Facebook and Instagram are already banned in Russia, with WhatsApp and Telegram restricted. And Vladimir Putin has signed a decree in June ordering the creation of a state-endorsed app that would combine messaging with e-government services. The Kremlin’s new endeavour will be pre-installed on new devices in Russia, and there are fears that it could be used to hack into citizens’ microphones and cameras. Mr Putin seems to be taking inspiration from China’s WeChat.

(Adapted from “Vladimir Putin Is Building A Super App,” published on September 4, 2025, by The Economist)

Cooling consumer confidence

Consumer sentiment dropped nearly 6pc in August in the US, after trending up in June and July, according to an index from the University of Michigan. Pessimism about the job market increased, with more people surveyed saying they expect their income to decline. The middle class — generally considered to include households making roughly $53,000 to $161,000 a year — is playing an outsize role in that waning optimism. After months of tracking high-income earners’ increasing confidence about the economy, households making between $50,000 and $100,000 made an abrupt about-face in June, now offering gloomier views, according to surveys done by Morning Consult, a data-intelligence firm. Several CEOs across the dining, retail, fashion and airline industries have said their middle-class customers are increasingly strapped, even as high earners keep on buying.

(Adapted from “The Middle-Class Vibe Has Shifted From Secure To Squeezed,” by Katherine Hamilton and Alison Sider, published on August 31, 2025, by the Wall Street Journal)

AI’s threat to fresh grads

There’s long been an unwritten covenant between companies and new graduates: entry-level employees are willing to work hard for lower pay. Employers, in turn, provide training and experience to give them a foothold in the job market, seeding the workforce of tomorrow. A year-long white-collar hiring slump and recession worries have weakened that contract. Artificial intelligence now threatens to break it completely.That is ominous for college graduates looking for starter jobs, but also potentially a fundamental realignment in workforce structuring. As companies hire and train fewer young people, they may also be shrinking the pool of workers that will be ready to take on more responsibility in five or 10 years.

With each new class after 2020, an ever-smaller share of graduates is landing jobs that require a bachelor’s degree, according to a Burning Glass Institute analysis of labour data.

(Adapted from “AI Is Wrecking An Already Fragile Job Market For College Graduates,” by LindSAY Ellis and Katherine Bindley, published on July 29, 2025, by the Wall Street Journal)

SLM vs LLM

Tech folk have lately been talking about the lacklustre progress of large language models (LLMs), comparing the advances on the frontier of artificial intelligence (AI) to minor phone upgrades rather than genuine breakthroughs. The slowing pace of improvement of the new generative AI is one indication that LLMs are not living up to their hype. But a more important sign may be the rise of nimbler alternatives. If small language models (SLMs) continue to become more reliable, they could validate the decision of device-makers not to follow the herd by investing in LLMs.

Though cloud giants like Microsoft and Google have built SLMs, the belief that the status quo will persist has helped justify the fortunes they spend on data centres to train the largest models.

(Adapted from “Faith In God-Like Large Language Models Is Waning,” published on September 6, 2025, by The Economist)

Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, September 15th, 2025