An old story

Published September 15, 2025

THIS is with reference to the article “Pakistan’s monsoon misery: Nature’s fury, man’s mistake” (Dawn.Com; Aug 27). Back in the early 1960s, I vividly recall Radio Pakistan announcing that India had released river waters, leading to flooding in villages along river banks in Pakistan. After seven decades, the situation is the same. In fact, it has worsened due to the climate change phenomenon, resulting in cloud bursts and melting glaciers.

All these decades, policymakers and decision-makers responsible at various tiers of governance have slept over this critical matter, like all other matters of national concern, leaving the people to face this calamity and survive on their own.

World has been telling us for years that owing to the climate change, we should expect massive rainfalls and melting glaciers that may affect both rural and urban areas. This is what has actually happened this year, with cities like Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Karachi, suffering alongside the remotest of villages up in the mountains. Will those at the helm of affairs ever attend to this grave threat? Will they ever roll out a plan to save the public from the looming disaster?

Almaee Jafri
Lahore

