Studies and jobs

Published September 15, 2025

AFTER graduation, many students have to think twice before deciding whether they want to enter the job market, or take admission to postgraduate programmes. It is a tricky situation because most good jobs demand a master’s degree with a couple of years of professional experience.

The students realise that they have to meet at least their own expenses because they have already remained too dependent on financial support from the family for too long. As it happens, many fathers near their retirement by the time their children finish graduation. This creates even more pressure on individuals. Meanwhile, relatives and acquaintances also keep asking about jobs, adding to the emotional burden.

Research suggests that unemployed students face a higher risk of depression and suicidal ideation. Under such pressure, many take wrong decisions; some marry early, others fall into drug abuse, and, tragically, some attempt suicide.

There has to be a strong social commit-ment to provide space for graduates to continue education with jobs. This will enable them to stop being a burden on their families. The youth of Pakistan should not be left to fall into the dark pit of cognitive distortion and hopelessness.

Hani Wahid Baloch
Karachi

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2025

