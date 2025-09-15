Millions for posters

ACROSS Pakistan, massive spending was noted related to Independence Day celebrations. This year, the nation was also celebrating the war victory against India earlier in the year. Streets were filled with lights, posters, flags and grand displays of ‘patriotism’. At first glance, such efforts may seem like a sign of love for the country, but when we look deeper, we must ask: do we really need this kind of marketing for patriotism?

In Sukkur, there were posters and banners covering just about every wall. Institutions both public and private spent millions on decorations just to show that they were part of the celebration. Even universities joined this competition of appearances. For instance, a public-sector university reportedly spent about Rs1.8 million on a single event, largely for lights and posters. It was as if everybody was out to ‘prove’ loyalty to the motherland.

If we truly love Pakistan, should that love not be shown in actions that actually benefit the nation and its people?

Sukkur, like many other parts of Pakistan, struggles with countless issues: broken infrastructure, lack of proper healthcare facilities, underfunded schools, unemployment, and unsafe drinking water. The people do not need posters and lights, they need solutions to their problems and welfare.

Instead of spending millions of rupees on temporary display of ‘patriotism’, what if these funds were directed towards repairing Sukkur’s roads, supporting local schools, or providing healthcare equipment to government hospitals? Would that not be a stronger, more lasting expression of our love for Pakistan?

When the economy is weak and people are struggling, such lavish spending comes across as an act of image-building exercise rather than genuine national service. True patriotism is not about how many flags we hang or how many lights we switch on for one day, it is about how we invest in our people, our cities, and our future.

Pakistan does not need more decorated streets, it needs better schools, reliable hospitals and safer roads. Love for the country should not be measured in terms of posters and flags, but in tangible improvements in the lives of Pakistanis.

Khursheed

Sukkur

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2025