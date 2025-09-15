PPP puts politics on hold due to Sindh floods

KARACHI: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has announced the suspension of its political activities across Sindh in light of the flood situation.

A decision to this effect was taken by PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, sad a statement issued on Sunday evening.

Mr Khuhro said political activities will remain suspended until the water situation in the rivers returns to normal.

He directed all party leaders to fully assist the flood-affected people, particularly those in the riverine areas, and set up relief camps for their assistance and extend every possible support.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2025