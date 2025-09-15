This week 50 years ago: US archaeologists and award for university teachers

KARACHI whose urban potential was intelligently tapped into by the British by constructing beautiful buildings and parks in the mid-19th century may not have millennia-old stories to tell, but there are areas in and around the city which give off an ancient vibe. On Sept 15, 1975 this newspaper carried a report saying two leading American archaeologists had arrived in Karachi for excavations at Balakot near Sonmiani — 55 miles north of the Sindh capital — and at Allah Dino Goth near Malir. Dr George F Dales, head of the South Asian section of the Near Eastern Studies at University of California (Berkley) was to excavate for the third time from Oct 1 looking to establish that the site at Balakot was a seaport serving the southern part of the Harappan territory, having trade links with the Gulf states. The other was Dr Fairservice Jr of the American Museum of Natural History, New York. He had completed two successful excavations at Allah Dino Goth in 1973 and 1974. His current visit was to check on details of two previous diggings from an architectural point of view. He was here to study, with the help of Elizabeth Walters, an artist, the complete plan for some of the buildings found at the site.

While archaeologists were trying to unravel history to find about business connections from the days of yore, in the present time things did not look bright in terms of communication and transportation in the region. On Sept 18, the media was told that the Sindh government had arranged a loan of Rs25.42 crore for the Sindh Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) to achieve the target of plying 2,000 buses in the province by the month of December. It was said in an interview in Karachi by the Sindh Transport Minister, Badiul Hasan Zaidi. The loan was also to be used to improve the existing repair facilities for buses. A total of 600 new bus chassis had been purchased in the last few months. Of those, 350 buses had already started functioning while the remaining would be on the road by December, he claimed.

The next day, a much lesser amount of money was mentioned through a press release for an entirely different reason when the University of Karachi sanctioned Rs1550 to distribute among university teachers as cash award in ‘appreciation of their research work and literary books published recently’. The recipients were Dr Farman Fatehpuri of the Urdu Department who was given Rs600 for his research works Qamar Zamani Begum, Naya Aur Purana Adab and Tadrees-i-Urdu;andAyaz Qadri of the Sindhi Department who got Rs500 for his publication Mittee’a Ladho Maan which contained articles by distinguished writers as a posthumous tribute to Shaikh Abdullah Abad, ‘an eminent writer, a first-rank poet, a pioneer of literary criticism in Sindhi and a devoted educationist’. The others were: Shahid Ali Rizvi (Political Science Department), Rs250 for research in the field of local government and administration; and Viqar Ahmed Rizvi (General History Department), Rs200 for his literary work, Urdu Nama.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2025