Three die in motorcycle collision

KARACHI: Three persons were killed in an accident on the Superhighway on Sunday, police and rescue service officials said.

Two men and a woman died when two motorcycles collided on the Superhighway in Gadap Town.

Police said the victims, who were riding on one motorcycle, sustained critical injuries and were transported to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where they succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

Their identities could not be immediately ascertained.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2025