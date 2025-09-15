Three of a family die as car plunges into ditch

SUKKUR: A man and two young girls were killed and two others of a family were injured when their car plunged into a ditch along a road near Tando Masti town, Khairpur district, after the speeding vehicle’s axle broke on Sunday evening.

Eyewitnesses said the driver lost control on the steering after the car’s axle broke, causing it to veer off the road and fall into the ditch. The man and the children, who were later identified as Abdul Rehman, 30, five-year-old Sumera and six-year-old Aqsa, died instantly and Mohammad Arif Sanjrani and Mai Murk sustained critical injuries, they said.

They said that people near the accident scene rushed to rescue the victims and rushed the bodies and the injured to Khairpur Civil Hospital.They said the victims were members of a family and belonged to Sanjrani clan.

They were traveling from Karachi to Kandhkot when they met the accident, they said.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2025