Woman, daughter killed as floodwater brings down wall

DADU: A woman and her three-year-old daughter died after portion of a wall in their home, weakened by rising floodwaters, caved in on them in Abdul Ghani Chandio village in the district’s riverine area, on Sunday.

Sources in the village said the incident occurred due to rising floodwaters in the river which had flooded their settlement. The woman, who could only be identified as Ajmal Chandio’s wife and her daughter, Aliza, were buried alive under the debris of the wall, they said.

They said that several villages were inundated and expressed frustration over lack of preparedness and emergency response from the district authorities. “There was no warning, no rescue, and no arrangements despite repeated requests,” said a villager.

Several riverine villages in the district remain cut off, with flood victims confined to their homes. Locals have called on irrigation department and rescue teams to take immediate action before the situation deteriorated further.

Several riverine villages inundated

A sudden surge in the Indus River caused inundation in several villages and historic town of Mondar in riverine area near Dadu-Moro bridge where floodwaters touched critical level of 126.6 gauge, raising alarm among authorities and residents.

So far, floodwaters had submerged 12 government primary schools and destroyed dozens of homes and farmland, displacing hundreds of families and causing major agricultural losses.

The flood victims criticised the district administration, accusing officials of focusing more on photo sessions at embankments than on taking effective rescue and relief measures. They complained that officials vanished after the media coverage, leaving them to fend for themselves.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2025