400 ancient coins discovered from hill torrent

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Archaeology officials have taken possession of about 400 coins dating back over 2000 years. They were discovered by the locals from Kuki Hill Torrent near the shrine of Hazrat Sakhi Sarwar Syed Ahmed Sultan in Dera Ghazi Khan.

Hazrat Syed Ahmed Sultan, who arrived in the area in 1077, was martyred along with his family and was buried here. He played a vital role in preaching Islam in the area. Historians note that an ancient temple already existed in the town before the arrival of the saint.

There were also two rest houses called Dhodah Ranas (local call sweet bread Dhodah) on the way towards the ancient temple for devotees or visitors in ancient times. However, now the building with unique architecture has been altered. The third Dhodah Rana was situated in the ancient village Wadore as this village was on the ancient route/road, which leads to Nighah-Moqam or Sakhi Sarwar and goes as far as Afghanistan. Mughal King Babur had also used this ancient route.

Some days back ruins of an ancient check post were also discovered along the bed of hill torrent Kuki or Sakhi Sarwar.

Deputy Commissioner Usman Khalid confirmed that the coins, belonging to different centuries/dynasties and eras, were recovered and they were handed over to the archaeology department. A departmental team, led deputy director archaeology Sulaiman Tanveer, visited the site and secured the discovery while preparations were also underway to begin excavations at the torrent bed.

Historians state that the present-day town of Sakhi Sarwar, once known as Nigaha and Moqam, has a rich Islamic as well as pre-Islamic history as it was located along an ancient trade route. Ghazi Ghat at Indus river, they add, was formerly known as Pattan Moqam.

