Four die as car plunges into drain

NAROWAL: At least four young men died on Sunday when a speeding car plunged into a running drain on Gadgor-Phulaura Road in Sialkot.

Sialkot Rescue 1122 spokesperson Muhammad Waseem says rescue teams immediately reached the spot, responding to a call and, with the help of locals, pulled out four men in critical condition from the car, which later sank.

He said the Rescue 1122 medical team tried to resuscitate the injured men through CPR, but all four died on the spot.

Those who died in the accident were identified as Muhammad Omar (25), Ali Ijaz (24), Ahmed Tariq (22) and Ahmed Farooq (30), all residents of Chobara village of Pasrur tehsil. Eyewitnesses Musawar Alam and Naseer Ahmed said that the car driver jumped out of the car just before it plunged into the drain and fled the scene. They added that the accident occurred because of speeding.

Rescue 1122 teams shifted the bodies to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Chowinda.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2025