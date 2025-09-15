E-Paper | September 15, 2025

A rare oasis for children amidst flood-hit villages

Shafiq Butt Published September 15, 2025 Updated September 15, 2025 06:29am
Dawn
Dawn

SAHIWAL: Among the many stories of loss and hardships, Khama Basti at Chowk Sandhay in Pakpattan tehsil shows how one idea can effect many lives and transform grief into happiness.

Home to more than 500 flood affectees for the past four weeks, Khama Basti has become a hub of both survival and joy. What makes it special is not just the provision of food and shelter, but the creation of a mini fun land for 100 children.

The initiative began when the residents of Bhaini Noor Jahanian village, instead of settling at the relief camp at Hota High School as originally planned, requested that a relief camp be set up at Chowk Sandhay. The area was a central point along the evacuation routes for families from nearby flood-hit villages of Wara Piran Kalan, Memoke, Tarsangi, Kot Bahawal, and many more. Recognising the wisdom of this suggestion, the administration agreed.

Deputy Commissioner Asif Raza listened to the people and the decision proved transformative as the camp quickly became the most accessible, connected and preferred relief site in the district.

Today, Khama Basti shelters over 100 families. Men and women spend their days caring for their livestock and arranging food, but the children get to play all day long.

With the schools closed and normal routines disrupted, the district administration decided to create a dedicated space for children.

“At first, people were reluctant to move into the tents. Only one or two families agreed. But when the floodwaters swelled to 300,000 cusecs and villages were submerged, families came rushing in. Once the children were here with nothing to do, I thought why not give them a place to laugh and play? That’s how the mini fun land idea was born,” he recalled.

What started with makeshift swings tied to motorcycles, soon grew into a full play area with slides, trampolines, ball pits, and soft play areas. Alongside these attractions, children also play traditional games like pithu garam, wanjho and bander kila on the embankments. The laughter of children bouncing, sliding, and chasing one another now fills the camp, replacing silence and sorrow with sounds of joy.

Local philanthropists Tahir Iqbal Jutt and Malik Rafiq, along with community elders, played a key role in supporting this effort. Their contributions turned the camp into not just a shelter but a space of hope, dignity and even celebration of life in the face of disaster.

In the backdrop of misery, where over 100,000 acres of farmland have been destroyed, Khama Basti shines as an example of what community participation and administrative foresight can achieve.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fiscal failure
15 Sep, 2025

Fiscal failure

PAKISTAN’S debt dynamics continue to paint a difficult fiscal picture. The latest State Bank debt bulletin shows...
Easing repatriation
15 Sep, 2025

Easing repatriation

THE spectacle of Afghan families trudging back across the border from Pakistan has become sadly familiar. Since...
Stifled press
15 Sep, 2025

Stifled press

THAT global press freedom is at its lowest in half a century speaks poorly for the health of the pen. The...
Palestinian state?
Updated 14 Sep, 2025

Palestinian state?

If the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people is to be halted, Arab and Muslim countries need to put up a united front.
Renewing the past
14 Sep, 2025

Renewing the past

THERE seems to be much to celebrate on the heritage and culture front in Punjab, where experts have been at work...
Education disrupted
14 Sep, 2025

Education disrupted

A MIX of natural calamities, terrorism and bureaucratic ineptitude has resulted in difficulties for students in...