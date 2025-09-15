A rare oasis for children amidst flood-hit villages

Dawn

SAHIWAL: Among the many stories of loss and hardships, Khama Basti at Chowk Sandhay in Pakpattan tehsil shows how one idea can effect many lives and transform grief into happiness.

Home to more than 500 flood affectees for the past four weeks, Khama Basti has become a hub of both survival and joy. What makes it special is not just the provision of food and shelter, but the creation of a mini fun land for 100 children.

The initiative began when the residents of Bhaini Noor Jahanian village, instead of settling at the relief camp at Hota High School as originally planned, requested that a relief camp be set up at Chowk Sandhay. The area was a central point along the evacuation routes for families from nearby flood-hit villages of Wara Piran Kalan, Memoke, Tarsangi, Kot Bahawal, and many more. Recognising the wisdom of this suggestion, the administration agreed.

Deputy Commissioner Asif Raza listened to the people and the decision proved transformative as the camp quickly became the most accessible, connected and preferred relief site in the district.

Today, Khama Basti shelters over 100 families. Men and women spend their days caring for their livestock and arranging food, but the children get to play all day long.

With the schools closed and normal routines disrupted, the district administration decided to create a dedicated space for children.

“At first, people were reluctant to move into the tents. Only one or two families agreed. But when the floodwaters swelled to 300,000 cusecs and villages were submerged, families came rushing in. Once the children were here with nothing to do, I thought why not give them a place to laugh and play? That’s how the mini fun land idea was born,” he recalled.

What started with makeshift swings tied to motorcycles, soon grew into a full play area with slides, trampolines, ball pits, and soft play areas. Alongside these attractions, children also play traditional games like pithu garam, wanjho and bander kila on the embankments. The laughter of children bouncing, sliding, and chasing one another now fills the camp, replacing silence and sorrow with sounds of joy.

Local philanthropists Tahir Iqbal Jutt and Malik Rafiq, along with community elders, played a key role in supporting this effort. Their contributions turned the camp into not just a shelter but a space of hope, dignity and even celebration of life in the face of disaster.

In the backdrop of misery, where over 100,000 acres of farmland have been destroyed, Khama Basti shines as an example of what community participation and administrative foresight can achieve.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2025