Katcha area outlaws injure dumper driver

RAHIM YAR KHAN: A driver was injured when dacoits of katcha area allegedly started firing on dumpers unloading stones to strengthen Minchan Bund on the river Indus near Bangla Ichha area on Sunday.

According to residents of the area, as the firing started the police of district Rajanpur also retaliated and firing continued for more than 10 minutes.

Due to indiscriminate firing, driver Araz Muhammad sustained a leg injury. He was shifted to the Sheikh Zayed Medical College Hospital in the evening. He belonged to Kashmore area in Sindh province.

Sources said since police were busy in relief and rescue activities, the law and order situation in this area was going bad to worse. The contractor of dumpers also threatened to halt work on stone laying if the law and order situation remained the same.

An official said shooting on dumpers had been reported in the past as well. He said by doing so the outlaws wanted to make their presence felt and harass dumper contractors to pay them money.

