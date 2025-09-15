E-Paper | September 15, 2025

Katcha area outlaws injure dumper driver

A Correspondent Published September 15, 2025 Updated September 15, 2025 06:29am

RAHIM YAR KHAN: A driver was injured when dacoits of katcha area allegedly started firing on dumpers unloading stones to strengthen Minchan Bund on the river Indus near Bangla Ichha area on Sunday.

According to residents of the area, as the firing started the police of district Rajanpur also retaliated and firing continued for more than 10 minutes.

Due to indiscriminate firing, driver Araz Muhammad sustained a leg injury. He was shifted to the Sheikh Zayed Medical College Hospital in the evening. He belonged to Kashmore area in Sindh province.

Sources said since police were busy in relief and rescue activities, the law and order situation in this area was going bad to worse. The contractor of dumpers also threatened to halt work on stone laying if the law and order situation remained the same.

An official said shooting on dumpers had been reported in the past as well. He said by doing so the outlaws wanted to make their presence felt and harass dumper contractors to pay them money.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fiscal failure
15 Sep, 2025

Fiscal failure

PAKISTAN’S debt dynamics continue to paint a difficult fiscal picture. The latest State Bank debt bulletin shows...
Easing repatriation
15 Sep, 2025

Easing repatriation

THE spectacle of Afghan families trudging back across the border from Pakistan has become sadly familiar. Since...
Stifled press
15 Sep, 2025

Stifled press

THAT global press freedom is at its lowest in half a century speaks poorly for the health of the pen. The...
Palestinian state?
Updated 14 Sep, 2025

Palestinian state?

If the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people is to be halted, Arab and Muslim countries need to put up a united front.
Renewing the past
14 Sep, 2025

Renewing the past

THERE seems to be much to celebrate on the heritage and culture front in Punjab, where experts have been at work...
Education disrupted
14 Sep, 2025

Education disrupted

A MIX of natural calamities, terrorism and bureaucratic ineptitude has resulted in difficulties for students in...