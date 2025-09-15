E-Paper | September 15, 2025

Three dead, one injured in road accidents

Our Correspondent Published September 15, 2025 Updated September 15, 2025 06:29am

CHINIOT: Three persons died and one was injured in separate road accidents in the district on Sunday.

In the first accident, one Naseer Ahmed was travelling on his motorcycle along with Safdar Ali of village Ahmednagar on Sargodha road when a min-bus coming from opposite direction hit the motorcycle. As a result, Naseer died while Safdar sustained critical injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body of the deceased as well as the injured person to the district headquarters hospital.

In another incident, Ghulam Murtaza, a resident of district Layyah, was riding his motorcycle with his mother, Saleema Bibi, as the pillion when an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle.

Ghulam Murtaza and Saleema died due to their injuries. Their bodies were shifted to the DHQ hospital.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2025

