Four die in bus crash

Our Correspondent Published September 15, 2025 Updated September 15, 2025 06:29am

TOBA TEK SINGH: Four passengers died instantly while 20 others were injured when a speeding bus bound for Faisalabad from Rahim Yar Khan overturned near Jangal Marriala railway station in Khanewal’s Jahanian tehsil on Sunday.

Police blamed the driver of the bus for the crash since he was driving recklessly to cross another bus.

Three of the deceased were identified as Manzooran (80), Ishrat Riaz (60), Fateh Muhammad (50).

Four of the wounded were given first aid on the spot while 16 others were shifted to the Jahanian THQ and Khanewal DHQ hospitals.

Meanwhile, a collision between a motorcycle rickshaw and a motorcycle on Jhang Road near Forest Park left the biker dead on Sunday.

Muhammad Arshad of Noorpark locality was referred by doctors to the Toba DHQ hospital and then to Faisalabad Allied hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

In another accident on Rajana bypass, a speeding motorcycle collided with a trolley laden with sand. Rider Muhammad Yasin of Chak 674/15 GB was taken the Pirmahal THQ hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

ARREST: After the arrest of advocate Tahir Pervaiz Loona on Friday in a case of triple murder which occurred a week ago in Faisalabad DHQ hospital, two more accused of same case had also been arrested by Civil Lines police.

They have been identified as Shahid Hussain and Muhammad Bilal.

FLOOD: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) subsidiary Comstec and Government College University Faisalabad have launched a joint relief operation to support affected families across Chiniot and its surrounding areas.

A relief convoy led by GCUF VC Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam, departed on Sunday for the flood-hit regions carrying essential supplies.

The Comstec delegation was headed by focal person Murtaza Noor. The goods included ration bags, clean drinking water bottles, medicines and medical equipment. A dedicated team comprising doctors, paramedical staff, and student volunteers accompanied the convoy.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2025

