Sargodha traders protest govt’s price control drive

SARGODHA: The local trader community has rejected the Punjab government’s price control drive, alleging that grocery sellers are being subjected to extortion and tyranny by administrative officials in the name of checking overpricing.

Sargodha City and District Traders’ Association President Nasir Mahmood Sehgal, at a meeting of the body, termed the administration’s actions coercive and rejected the official price list.

He said the traders are not resorting to a shutdown strike against the drive for now, just because of the prevailing flood situation in the country.

He warned that if the administration continued with “tyranny,” the traders would be forced to “direct action”.

Allege harassment by officials of various depts

Other participants in the meeting said the inappropriate attitude of the administration has already led to a sugar crisis in the market.

They said shopkeepers are not being taken on board with regard to the price control campaign, warning that if this continues, the grocery sellers’ association will completely boycott the meetings with the administration.

They deplored that the traders are being “targeted” by multiple officials, including those of Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (Pera), Municipal Corporation, Punjab Food Authority, labour department, price control magistrates and even the traffic police.

They demanded that the official rate list should be prepared keeping in view the wholesale market rates of daily use items and harassment of traders should be stopped.

Association Secretary General Sheikh Naeem Aslam Kapoor, office-bearers of Kotmoman tehsil, Bhagtanwala, Phulwan, Bhera, Bhalwal, Salanwali and Sahiwal also backed the meetings’ demands, saying the grocery sellers of the district are united on this platform and would follow its decisions.

Meanwhile, Nasir Qureshi, District Secretary General of the International Commission for Human Rights’ Journalists Wing, said the Pera force has failed to check price hike and encroachments.

He deplored that shopkeepers were looting customers and prices of meat, vegetables and bakery items have shot through the roof.

He said the encroachment mafia is also occupying the footpaths and roads in the city’s markets.

MAN INJURED: A businessman was injured when unidentified armed men opened fire near Azadi Chowk here on Sunday.

As per the police, unknown armed men opened fire near Azadi Chowk on Kutchery Road, leaving a showroom owner, Malik Farhan, injured. The attackers fled the scene.

The injured man was shifted to the district headquarters hospital and the police have started an investigation into the incident.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2025