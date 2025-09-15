E-Paper | September 15, 2025

Rs1 billion approved for Gujrat Wasa

Published September 15, 2025

GUJRAT: The Punjab government has approved Rs1bn as the seed money for the newly-established Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) in Gujrat.

An official committee has also been constituted to ensure the smooth transition of assets, functioning and human resource from Gujrat Municipal Corporation (GtMC) to Wasa.

Official sources toldDawnthat the provincial cabinet had recently approved Rs1bn for Wasa Gujrat.

Punjab Housing Department has issued a notification, constituting a five members committee with Commissioner Gujrat Naveed Haider Sheerazi as its convener and four other members, namely additional deputy commissioner general, managing director Wasa Gujrat, chief officer GtMC and EXEN of Public Health and Engineering Department.

According to the terms of reference (ToRs), the committee will prepare the list of assets related to water supply, sanitation and drainage functions of GtMC, the list of human resources, to ensure the transfer of assets to Wasa.

The committee will also facilitate Wasa to set up its office and allied logistics.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had ordered the immediate launch of Wasa in Gujrat during her last week’s visit to the city.

Secretary Housing Noorul Amin Mengal stayed in Gujrat almost for five days during which he ordered the transfer of managing director Jhelum Wasa Kashan Hafeez Butt and posted the latter as the first-ever MD Wasa Gujrat with immediate effect.

The Wasa teams are now working to drain out the water from the city’s low lying localities.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2025

