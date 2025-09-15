E-Paper | September 15, 2025

25 new dengue cases emerge in Islamabad

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 15, 2025 Updated September 15, 2025 06:29am

ISLAMABAD: As many as 25 new dengue cases were reported in the federal capital in a single day, taking the tally for the current year to 460.

According to the District Health Office (DHO), out of the 25 cases, 13 were reported from rural areas and 12 from the urban localities. As many as six cases were reported from Bhara Kahu, three each from Rawat and Alipur, two each from G-7 and F-10, and one each from G-11, G-6, E-11, F-6, H-9, G-5, F-13, G-9 and Tarlai.

“As many as 21 patients are admitted to hospitals. So far, a total of 460 confirmed cases have been reported during the ongoing season, and response to all cases has been carried out in accordance with World Health Organisation (WHO) protocols,” a DHO official said.

The District Health Office Islamabad has urged the public to follow preventive measures, including regular cleaning of water containers, tanks, and coolers, to help stop the spread of dengue. Citizens have also been encouraged to play an active role in protecting their own health and the health of others.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2025

