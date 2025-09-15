Former CII chief urges HEC to convene IIUI board meeting

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Professor Dr Qibla Ayaz has urged the acting chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to convene a meeting of the Board of Governors (BOG) of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) to make important policy decisions.

IIUI is one of the major public-sector universities in the country, with around 30,000 students.

In a letter addressed to Federal Secretary Education Nadeem Mahboob, who is currently serving as acting HEC chairman, Dr Ayaz stated that he has been serving on the BOG of IIUI as a nominee of the university’s Board of Trustees.

He pointed out that the Supreme Court, in the case titled APBUTA vs The Federation of Pakistan (CP 6 of 2024), took serious note of the university’s persistent failure to hold mandatory BOG meetings. The court directed that such meetings be held regularly in accordance with the law.

Dr Qibla Ayaz warns continued delays violate Supreme Court orders, risk legal complications

Mr Ayaz noted that, under the IIUI Ordinance, the BOG is required to meet once every three months.

Mr Ayaz, who is also a member of the Shariat Appellate Bench of the Supreme Court, stated that no meeting had been held for over a year until December 2024, following the Supreme Court’s judgement.

“Unfortunately, no meeting has been held since then, despite the lapse of nine months. As per its parent Act (the Ordinance) and the binding Supreme Court judgment, the BOG should have held at least three meetings,” he said.

He further stated that he and several other members had sent repeated reminders to the IIUI administration to convene the BOG meeting, but to no avail. “By not holding these mandatory meetings, the IIUI administration has not only been violating the law but also committing contempt of the Supreme Court of Pakistan,” he wrote, adding that several other legal requirements also necessitate an immediate meeting of the board.

“For instance, the University Ordinance mandates that the annual budget must be presented to and approved by the Board. Generally, this is done in June at the start of the financial year. However, we do not know how the university’s affairs are being managed when the Board has not yet met and has not passed the budget,” he wrote.

Dr Ayaz also pointed out that in its December 2024 meeting, the BOG had appointed him as a member of the IIUI Selection board. However, he said the administration had convened recent meetings of the selection board without inviting him.

“This is despite the fact that I reminded them and warned that such actions could render the entire proceedings of the Selection Board illegal. The IIUI administration may thereby expose itself to unnecessary litigation, wasting public resources and causing difficulties for candidates appearing before the Selection Board,” he stated.

The letter also mentioned that the Supreme Court had assigned the responsibilities of acting rector to the chairman of the HEC. “I believe that now, in your capacity as Acting Chairman HEC, you also ex officio hold the position of Rector IIUI, though I have not yet seen a notification to that effect. In any case, you are an ex officio member of the IIUI BOG both as Secretary, Ministry of Federal Education, and as Acting Chairman HEC,” his letter stated.

“As a member of the IIUI BOG and Selection Board, I request you to put an end to this persistent violation of the law and contempt of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. I urge you to play your role in immediately convening a meeting of the BOG and ensuring that no meetings of the Selection Board are held without inviting all its members, including the undersigned,” the letter concluded.

It is relevant to note that following a BOG meeting held in 2023, Dr Ayaz’s appointment was formally notified by the Ministry of Education in January last year after receiving approval from the chancellor of the university. According to sources, his notification remains valid.

However, when contacted for an official response, an HEC officer stated: “The IIUI Board of Trustees (BOT) nominated Dr Qibla Ayaz as a member of the Board of Governors (BOG) in its 2023 meeting. The BOG later nominated him as its representative on the IIUI Selection Board. However, in its next meeting held in December 2024, the BOT declared all decisions made in its previous meeting as invalid. As a result, Dr Qibla Ayaz was neither invited to the last Selection Board meeting nor to the upcoming one scheduled for September 26–27, 2025.”

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2025