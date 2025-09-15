E-Paper | September 15, 2025

Two sisters allegedly sold into child labour by father escape

Ikram Junaidi Published September 15, 2025 Updated September 15, 2025 06:29am

ISLAMABAD: Two real sisters, who were allegedly sold into child labour by their father, reportedly escaped from Sector F-7, police said on Sunday.

The story unfolded when Hina Bibi, a resident of Barma Town who works as a security officer at Safa Gold Mall in Sector F-7, was on her way to start her shift on Sunday morning, but failed to arrive on time.

It was not because she woke up late or had difficulty finding public transport due to the holiday. Instead, she was stopped by two frightened girls who asked for her help, claiming they had been kidnapped and managed to escape from a house where they were being forced to work.

After listening to their account, Hina Bibi decided to take them to the mall. She shared the details with the staff and then called Rescue 15, providing a full account of the incident.

Around 10am, ASI Arif and other police officers arrived and took the girls to Kohsar police station.

According to the police, upon questioning, it was revealed that the two girls, aged around eight and nine, named Tania Bibi and Maria Bibi, were real sisters.

They explained that about 10 days ago, their father, Allah Rakha, a resident of Ahmad Nagar, Sargodha, had handed them over to a woman named Rasoolan Bibi, who brought them to Islamabad and left them in a house.

“Both sisters were being forced to do domestic work. On Sunday morning, while all the members of the house were asleep, the girls packed their clothes and decided to run away. They reached the road and stopped a woman, Hina Bibi, asking for help. Later, the girls were taken to the police station,” a police official said.

He added that the women officers did their best to find out where the girls had been kept, but the sisters could not provide any details about the house or its location, nor were they aware of the address where they had been working as child labourers.

“However, preliminary investigations revealed that the sisters were not kidnapped but were instead sold by their father to a woman, who then brought them to Islamabad and left them in a house for domestic labour. They were transported to Islamabad in a private vehicle,” the official said.

He stated that efforts would be made to return the girls to their father, while investigations would continue to determine the house where they were kept, as child labour is also a criminal offence.

Sub-Inspector Muhammad Akbar, the duty officer, has submitted a detailed report on the case. However, the parents of the girls could not be contacted at the time of filing this report.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Stifled press
15 Sep, 2025

Stifled press

THAT global press freedom is at its lowest in half a century speaks poorly for the health of the pen. The...
Easing repatriation
15 Sep, 2025

Easing repatriation

THE spectacle of Afghan families trudging back across the border from Pakistan has become sadly familiar. Since...
Fiscal failure
15 Sep, 2025

Fiscal failure

PAKISTAN’S debt dynamics continue to paint a difficult fiscal picture. The latest State Bank debt bulletin shows...
Palestinian state?
Updated 14 Sep, 2025

Palestinian state?

If the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people is to be halted, Arab and Muslim countries need to put up a united front.
Renewing the past
14 Sep, 2025

Renewing the past

THERE seems to be much to celebrate on the heritage and culture front in Punjab, where experts have been at work...
Education disrupted
14 Sep, 2025

Education disrupted

A MIX of natural calamities, terrorism and bureaucratic ineptitude has resulted in difficulties for students in...