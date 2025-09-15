CDA opens new parking facility at Pak Secretariat

ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Sunday announced that the newly constructed parking facility at the Pak Secretariat has been opened for employees of government offices and the general public.

“The primary objective of this initiative is to provide a permanent solution to the long-standing parking problems faced by employees of the most important Government offices in the Federal Capital, Islamabad and the general public visiting from afar,” read a press release issued by CDA.

It said that this parking facility was developed at the direction of Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa. “The parking area at the Pak Secretariat spans approximately 133,729 square feet and has the capacity to accommodate a large number of vehicles.

The completion of this parking facility will benefit not only the employees of the Secretariat but also personnel working in nearby government and semi-government offices, as well as the general public,” the press release said.

The CDA chairman said that this project is an important part of efforts to improve civic facilities in the Capital City of Islamabad and to develop Islamabad into a well-planned, beautiful, and public-friendly city.

