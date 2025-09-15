E-Paper | September 15, 2025

CDA opens new parking facility at Pak Secretariat

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 15, 2025 Updated September 15, 2025 06:29am

ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Sunday announced that the newly constructed parking facility at the Pak Secretariat has been opened for employees of government offices and the general public.

“The primary objective of this initiative is to provide a permanent solution to the long-standing parking problems faced by employees of the most important Government offices in the Federal Capital, Islamabad and the general public visiting from afar,” read a press release issued by CDA.

It said that this parking facility was developed at the direction of Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa. “The parking area at the Pak Secretariat spans approximately 133,729 square feet and has the capacity to accommodate a large number of vehicles.

The completion of this parking facility will benefit not only the employees of the Secretariat but also personnel working in nearby government and semi-government offices, as well as the general public,” the press release said.

The CDA chairman said that this project is an important part of efforts to improve civic facilities in the Capital City of Islamabad and to develop Islamabad into a well-planned, beautiful, and public-friendly city.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Stifled press
15 Sep, 2025

Stifled press

THAT global press freedom is at its lowest in half a century speaks poorly for the health of the pen. The...
Easing repatriation
15 Sep, 2025

Easing repatriation

THE spectacle of Afghan families trudging back across the border from Pakistan has become sadly familiar. Since...
Fiscal failure
15 Sep, 2025

Fiscal failure

PAKISTAN’S debt dynamics continue to paint a difficult fiscal picture. The latest State Bank debt bulletin shows...
Palestinian state?
Updated 14 Sep, 2025

Palestinian state?

If the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people is to be halted, Arab and Muslim countries need to put up a united front.
Renewing the past
14 Sep, 2025

Renewing the past

THERE seems to be much to celebrate on the heritage and culture front in Punjab, where experts have been at work...
Education disrupted
14 Sep, 2025

Education disrupted

A MIX of natural calamities, terrorism and bureaucratic ineptitude has resulted in difficulties for students in...