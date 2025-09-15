Three shot dead at Tank tractor workshop

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Three people were shot dead at a tractor workshop on Station Road in Tank on Sunday for unknown reasons, the police said.

The deceased were identified as tractor mechanic Abdul Qayyum Bittani, and his two apprentices – Attaur Rehman and Balqias – all residents of the Waroki village.

According to the police, the incident occurred when the three persons were having a meal at the workshop. Unknown assailants opened fire on them, killing all three on the spot.

Rescue officials said the bodies were shifted to a hospital, while police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2025