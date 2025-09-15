E-Paper | September 15, 2025

Three shot dead at Tank tractor workshop

A Correspondent Published September 15, 2025 Updated September 15, 2025 06:29am

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Three people were shot dead at a tractor workshop on Station Road in Tank on Sunday for unknown reasons, the police said.

The deceased were identified as tractor mechanic Abdul Qayyum Bittani, and his two apprentices – Attaur Rehman and Balqias – all residents of the Waroki village.

According to the police, the incident occurred when the three persons were having a meal at the workshop. Unknown assailants opened fire on them, killing all three on the spot.

Rescue officials said the bodies were shifted to a hospital, while police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fiscal failure
15 Sep, 2025

Fiscal failure

PAKISTAN’S debt dynamics continue to paint a difficult fiscal picture. The latest State Bank debt bulletin shows...
Easing repatriation
15 Sep, 2025

Easing repatriation

THE spectacle of Afghan families trudging back across the border from Pakistan has become sadly familiar. Since...
Stifled press
15 Sep, 2025

Stifled press

THAT global press freedom is at its lowest in half a century speaks poorly for the health of the pen. The...
Palestinian state?
Updated 14 Sep, 2025

Palestinian state?

If the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people is to be halted, Arab and Muslim countries need to put up a united front.
Renewing the past
14 Sep, 2025

Renewing the past

THERE seems to be much to celebrate on the heritage and culture front in Punjab, where experts have been at work...
Education disrupted
14 Sep, 2025

Education disrupted

A MIX of natural calamities, terrorism and bureaucratic ineptitude has resulted in difficulties for students in...