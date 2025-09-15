CTD announces bounties on 1,351 terrorists

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced bounties on 1,351 wanted terrorists.

According to the capital police officer (CPO) Peshawar, the total bounty money amounts to more than Rs4.15 billion. Out of the listed individuals, 676 terrorists’ identification data including Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) is available.

District-wise figures show that Peshawar tops the list with 185 terrorists carrying bounties, followed by 129 in North Waziristan, 117 in Bannu, and 111 in Dera Ismail Khan. Additionally, 72 terrorists have been identified in Khyber, 65 in Kohat, while 55 each have been listed in Upper Dir, Lower Dir, and Lakki Marwat.

This move comes as part of the provincial governments intensified crackdown against terrorism and efforts to strengthen the law and order in the region.

