Cop, truck driver abducted in S. Waziristan

A Correspondent Published September 15, 2025 Updated September 15, 2025 06:29am

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Armed men kidnapped a police constable and a truck driver, while body of a youth was found in Birmal tehsil of Lower South Waziristan on Sunday, the police and residents said.

They said armed men struck in the Dana area of Birmal tehsil, abducting constable Usman.

Lower South Waziristan district police officer Mohammad Tahir confirmed that the attackers set constable Usman’s non-custom paid vehicle ablaze before moving him to an undisclosed location.

During the same assault, he said the gunmen also kidnapped Fazal Karim, a driver transporting government cement on a truck.

In a separate development, residents of Khamrang in Birmal tehsil found the body of a 24-year-old man. Police identified the deceased as Kamran Wazir, a member of Khowajalkhel clan. He had been kidnapped from his residence in Khamrang a day earlier by unidentified men.

Police have begun investigations into both incidents, though no group has so far claimed responsibility.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2025

