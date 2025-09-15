Six thieves held; arms seized in Bajaur

BAJAUR: The police busted a seven-member gang of thieves on Sunday.

A police statement said the thieves were arrested during an action conducted by a team of Khar police station. The police seized the stolen items.

Meanwhile, the police on Sunday foiled a weapons smuggling bid by seizing arms and ammunition, but the smugglers managed to escape.

According to a police statement, the weapons and ammunition, including six Kalashnikov rifles, a machine gun, 35 magazines, and 900 rounds of ammunition were seized by a team of Salarzai police in a hilly area of the region.

The statement said upon receiving information about arms smuggling bid, a team of the Salarzai police station led by DSP Bakhat Munir was tasked with foiling the attempt.

The statement said when the smugglers saw the police they abandoned the weapons and fled, taking cover of maize crop.

RELIEF FOR IDPS: The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has set up 15 washrooms, eight washing stations, and 16 water tankers in the relief camps for internally displaced persons in Bajaur.

PRCS local chapter head Javid Iqbal stated this while briefing reporters during a visit to a relief camp set up at the Bajaur Sports Complex in Khar the other day.

Mr Iqbal, who was accompanied by officials of Provincial Disaster Management Authority and PRCS, said these facilities were established with the financial support of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

He stated that upon the request of IDPs and PDMA, the PRCS with the financial support of ICRC had decided to set up three more wash rooms and upgrade the existing water supply scheme at the sports complex camp.

He said PRCS also planned to establish such facilities in other IDP camps, mostly set up in educational institutions.

He said work on these projects would be launched very soon; ensuring provision of basic facilities to IDPs at the earliest.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2025