September 15, 2025

Four Tirah houses torched over ‘obscene’ video

Published September 15, 2025

KHYBER: A self-proclaimed tribal Shura of Bar Qambarkhel area of the Tirah Valley torched houses of four local residents on Sunday as some youth of their families allegedly uploaded an ‘obscene’ video on social media.

Reports from the valley said the local elders formed a Shura to investigate the authenticity of the video in which two boys and as many girls were seen performing some ‘objectionable’ scenes.

The Shura members, Malak Zahir Shah and Kamaluddin, announced the verdict, insisting that the houses were torched in accordance with the local customs and traditions, and not according to any law, Islamic or otherwise.

They said efforts were also underway to locate the boys and girls as they had gone into hiding.

The elders said that their houses were torched in order to convey a message to the local community that no such acts would be tolerated.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2025

