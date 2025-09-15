PHC orders release of woman from Swat shelter home

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court has ordered the release of a woman from a Darul Aman (shelter home) in Swat after getting assurance from her family and a member of a local jirga that she won’t be harmed.

A bench consisting of Justice Sabitullah Khan and Justice Qazi Jawad Ehsanullah directed the jirga member, Mohammad Ali, who is an elder of the area, to furnish a security bond of Rs1 million.

The woman, who was sent to the shelter home by a magistrate on April 7 with her consent, had filed a petition seeking the court directives for the shelter home’s administration to set her free.

The petitioner was married to a person, Nadeem, on a jirga decree so as to settle a dispute originating from the free-will marriage of her brother and Nadeem’s sister.

Family, jirga members promise she won’t be harmed

The petitioner claimed she was expelled from Nadeem’s residence by her in-laws after continuous mental and physical torture.

She stated that her family members, including her father, were forcing her to return to Nadeem’s residence, prompting her to take refuge in the shelter home.

The petitioner stated she was married to Nadeem around five years ago as a settlement of the dispute. She said that her nikah was solemnised in presence of jirga members.

She claimed that as she had been given in marriage as a form of settlement, therefore, her then husband and in-laws treated her cruelly, and finally expelled her from their home.

During her stay in the shelter home, she said she had also filed suit for dissolution of the marriage, which was decided in her favour.

The petitioner stated that she wanted to leave the shelter home because her parents were now willing to accommodate her.

However, she added the shelter home’s administration wasn’t letting her do so.

The bench had summoned the petitioner from the shelter home as well as her parents and the jirga elder.

Her father and brother recorded their statements before the bench stating they would take care of her in all respects and in case of any mishap, they would be responsible.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2025