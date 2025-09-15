Reinstatement plea of Levies men referred to home secy

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court has referred to the provincial home secretary for decision the pleas of 16 former Levies personnel from Bajaur district – who were removed from service for absence from duty during the militancy in 2008 – seeking their reinstatement.

A bench consisting of Justice Sabitullah Khan and Justice Qazi Jawad Ehsanullah directed the home secretary to treat the petition of the employees as departmental appeal and should decide it after affording opportunity of hearing to the petitioners, strictly in accordance with law, within three months.

The bench directed the secretary that the matter be decided in light of directions contained in an earlier judgment of the high court delivered on July 28, 2022, in almost identical matter.

The joint petition was foiled by Nisar Ahmad and 16 other former personnel of Khasadar/Levies force requesting the court to order their reinstatement.

The petitioners claimed due to insurgency in 2008, they were forced to leave their homes.

Subsequently, in 2009, they were terminated along with over 700 other Levies personnel.

Ibrar Hussain Advocate, on behalf of the petitioners, stated that as his clients had left their area, they were not in a position to perform their duty.

He stated that several of the personnel were later reinstated by the government after many years of termination from service.

The counsel said later in 2018 the high court ordered reinstatement of one of the expelled personnel, and subsequently 106 personnel from Mohmand and 30 from Khyber were also reinstated as their cases were referred by the high court to a task force headed by the home secretary for decision.

He argued that the petitioners were on the same footing like the other reinstated personnel as they were terminated in the same year on same grounds.

In an earlier judgment in case of another expelled official, a high court bench had observed that the record would show that the petitioner and other Khasadars had left the then Mohmand Agency (now district) as terrorists had taken over the area.

“Such an act by the petitioner and other Khasadar officials can’t be said as voluntary or without lawful authority,” the bench had ruled.

The bench had also mentioned that several of the similarly placed Khasadars like the petitioner were reinstated. It was added that the petitioner had been discriminated against, which was not permissible under Article 25 of the Constitution.-

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2025