MPC demands restoration of state writ in Lower Dir

LOWER DIR: Political leaders, local elders and representatives of various local jirgas the other day urged the government and security institutions to fulfill their constitutional responsibilities and restore the writ of the state in the district in view of the deteriorating law and order situation.

The demand was made at a multiparty conference convened by Jamaat-i-Islami at Ahyaul Uloom, Balambat.

The event was attended by political leaders, tribal elders, lawyers, social activists and media representatives from across the district.

Speakers included JI district chief and former MNA Maulana Asadullah, ANP district president and former MPA Haji Bahadur Khan, PPP district president Nawabzada Ahmad Zeb, former NA candidate Alam Zeb Advocate, PML-N district president Malik Farooq Iqbal, former provincial minister Malik Jehan Zeb, JUI-F district chief Sirajuddin, PTI’s Kashif Kamal, former MPA from Upper Dir Malik Bahram Khan, district bar president Mohammad Saleem Advocate, trade union president Haji Anwaruddin, and others.

The participants expressed grief over recent incidents of violence in Maidan and Lajbok and offered prayers for those martyred in clashes with terrorists.

A joint declaration adopted at the conference regretted the absence of sitting members of the national and provincial assemblies from the conference.

The declaration voiced concern over the worsening law and order in Maidan and Lajbok, saying residents were living in fear and facing difficulties in their daily lives, businesses and movement. It demanded of the government to take concrete measures to protect the lives and property, restore peace, and engage political parties and local elders in efforts to find a durable solution.

The MPC warned that local communities would not allow mass displacement and, if the state failed to reassert its authority, political and community leaders would be compelled to act on their own. The conference also decided to convene Qaumi Pasoon (people’s gathering) soon to announce the next course of action.

The declaration further called on security forces to avoid indiscriminate shelling and excessive use of force, saying such actions were spreading panic and forcing families to flee their homes.

CLASS IV EMPLOYEES:The Class-IV employees in the district on Sunday rejected the provincial government’s policy of government schools’ privatisation and demanded recruitment of the children of the retired employees under the son quota instead of hiring workers on a daily-wage basis.

They said that the Class-IV employees had donated millions of rupees worth of land for schools construction, and if the schools were privatised, they would be the victims and their sacrifices would go in vain.

The demand was made at a meeting of the Class-IV Employees Association, held at the District Council Hall, Balambat, and addressed by the association’s president, Obaidur Rehman, general secretary, Rahatullah Roghani, president of Class-IV Education Department, Mehmood Khan, vice-president, Umar Rehman, Sher Bacha, Wahid Zaman and others.

The speakers said that recruitment of Class-IV employees had been banned for the last three years during which about 350 workers had retired. According to a government notification, 79 posts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are be filled on a daily-wage basis, which they rejected, demanding recruitment of the retired employees’ children under the quota.

They also demanded promotions in different cadres, implementation of junior clerk quota, enforcement of eight-hour duty for watchmen instead of 24-hour duty, and appointment of two watchmen per school.

The employees opposed pension reforms, calling them “economic murder of government servants,” and urged the government to raise salaries in line with inflation and grant time-scale promotions to all departments’ employees.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2025