Telenor Pakistan champions an AI-first future through people-centred innovation

The company is shaping an AI-First future by empowering its people with skills and mindset for smarter customer experiences.

As artificial intelligence reshapes industries across the globe, Telenor Pakistan is ensuring that the transition to an AI-First future begins with its people. The company recently marked AI Day as part of the Telenor Group’s global celebrations, showcasing how it is embedding AI not just into systems but into skills, culture and daily ways of working.

At the heart of this vision is AI Verse, a new learning pathway designed to equip employees with practical and inclusive skills for the future. For Areej Khan, Chief People Officer at Telenor Pakistan, this investment reflects a mindset shift that places employees at the centre of digital transformation.

Building an AI-First Culture

For Telenor Pakistan, becoming AI-First is about much more than technology. “Technology gives us the tools to reimagine customer experience, enhance reliability and create smarter operations,” explains Khan. “But technology alone cannot deliver value unless our people have the right skills to use it and the mindset to embrace it.”

This approach redefines AI as a people-driven journey. Every employee, whether a software engineer or a customer care agent, is encouraged to apply AI responsibly within their roles. The aim is to embed AI into everyday learning and decision-making so that it becomes a natural extension of how people think and work.

AI Verse: A Pathway for All

The launch of AI Verse was a central highlight of AI Day. Unlike past training programmes which were often role-specific, AI Verse is designed for everyone, from human resources to finance, marketing to operations. It introduces skills such as prompt engineering, data-driven decision-making and applied AI use cases, making the subject accessible to all employees regardless of technical background.

“The impact is simple but profound,” says Khan. “Employees can future-proof their careers, stay relevant in a fast-changing environment and gain the confidence to experiment with AI.”

What sets AI Verse apart is its connection to real projects inside Telenor Pakistan. Employees who learn through AI Verse can see how the concepts translate directly into initiatives like AI Service Monitoring or Smart Energy Management. This grounding in live business challenges ensures that learning is practical and immediately valuable.

From Fear to Curiosity

Telenor Pakistan has seen significant enthusiasm for AI. At the Telenor Group-wide AI Hackathon more than 100 teams from Pakistan participated, one of the highest numbers across the Group. This highlights both the appetite and the creativity of local talent.

At the same time, there is recognition that new technology can bring apprehension. Employees may worry about displacement or have questions about trust and data integrity. Khan acknowledges these concerns and stresses the importance of transparent communication. “When people see AI augmenting their work and making service assurance faster and more reliable, they not only adopt it, they advocate for it.”

This cultural shift from fear to curiosity is critical. By investing in early engagement, pilots and clear dialogue, Telenor Pakistan is ensuring that AI adoption is empowering rather than intimidating.

AI in Action

The company’s AI Expo demonstrated how innovation is already being applied in Pakistan. Among the projects showcased were:

AI-Based Service Monitoring: Operational today, this system detects faults and anomalies across the IT ecosystem, reducing outage times and safeguarding critical services like recharge and data bundles.

Smart Energy Management: An AI solution that predicts grid unavailability, solar production and battery failures, enabling cost savings and supporting sustainability goals.

AI Virtual Agent: In the design phase, this conversational system aims to transform customer service, reducing handling times and achieving significant efficiency gains.

AI HR Assistant Chatbot: A tool within Microsoft Teams that gives employees instant access to HR policies, streamlining processes and enhancing workplace experience.

These initiatives demonstrate that AI is not an abstract promise but a present reality enhancing reliability, sustainability and customer engagement.

Preparing for Growth

For Khan, the ultimate goal of AI Verse and related initiatives is employee growth. “AI is not replacing people, it is augmenting their expertise,” she explains. By combining new skills with practical exposure to projects, employees gain confidence and develop leadership capabilities suited to an AI-enabled future.

The emphasis on learning also reflects a pragmatic strategy. In a world where technology evolves rapidly, continuous upskilling becomes the strongest motivator for employees. It reassures them that their skills remain relevant and that they are not being left behind.

“Our message is clear,” Khan stresses. “AI is not just for coders. It is for everyone. And through learning we ensure everyone has a role in shaping Pakistan’s AI future.”

Connecting Global and Local Innovation

Telenor Pakistan’s journey is part of a broader transformation within the Telenor Group, which is embedding AI across markets worldwide. Yet the local relevance of the initiatives is unmistakable. The AI Expo in Islamabad highlighted ideas and solutions developed by Pakistani teams, proving that the country’s talent pool is capable of producing world-class innovation.

By linking global expertise with local creativity, Telenor Pakistan positions itself as both a pioneer and a bridge. It demonstrates that Pakistan’s workforce is ready not only to adopt AI but to lead in shaping how it serves real customer needs.

Conclusion

As industries around the world wrestle with the implications of AI, Telenor Pakistan is taking a clear stance: the path to becoming an AI-First organisation begins with people. Through AI Verse, practical projects and a culture of learning, it is equipping employees with the tools, mindset and confidence to thrive in a digital future.

The company’s approach ensures that AI adoption remains human-centred, focused on empowerment rather than disruption. By doing so, Telenor Pakistan is not only preparing its own workforce for tomorrow but also setting a benchmark for how organisations across the country can responsibly embrace AI.

This content is produced in paid partnership with Telenor Pakistan.