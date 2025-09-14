E-Paper | September 14, 2025

Vingegaard nears Vuelta glory with stage 20 win amid protests

AFP Published September 14, 2025 Updated September 14, 2025 08:40am
VISMA-LEASE A BIKE’s Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark rides on his way to winning the 20th stage of the Vuelta a Espana on Saturday.—AFP
VISMA-LEASE A BIKE’s Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark rides on his way to winning the 20th stage of the Vuelta a Espana on Saturday.—AFP

GUADARRAMA: Jonas Vinge­gaard virtually sea­led Vuelta a Espana victory on Saturday as he powered to a solo stage 20 triumph, extending his general classification lead on Joao Almeida to over a minute.

British rider Tom Pidcock retained third place for what will be his first Grand Tour podium place in third overall.

The two-time Tour de France winner Vingegaard dropped Almeida on the gruelling climb up the Bola del Mundo mountain, ahead of Sunday’s ceremonial final stage arriving in Madrid.

Danish Visma-Lease a Bike rider Vingegaard last won a Grand Tour in 2023, with this set to be his third.

This year’s race has been heavily affected by pro-Palestinian protest against the presence of the Israel-Premier Tech team and stage 20 was no different.

The stage had a minor route modification because of a large protest near Cercedilla and cyclists were forced to divert around a group of protestors sitting in the road around 20 kilometres from the finish.

After the break passed a roundabout near the town of Beceril de la Sierra a group of protestors formed a blockage, with the chase group including Vinge­gaard and Almeida forced to swerve around them. Team cars following riders were delayed by the protesting group.

The chase group caught the break before Vinge­gaard virtually crowned himself champion on the Bola del Mundo.

Despite the steep inclines pushing riders to the limit Vingegaard dug deep to cross the finish alone and open up a 1 minute 16 second lead on the Portuguese UAE Team Emirates cyclist.

Riders on Sunday will cover 103.6km between Alalpardo and Madrid instead of the 111.6km planned.

The section removed would have crossed the plush Madrid neighbourhood of Aravaca 9km from the centre, organisers told media, without specifying a reason.

Madrid have ramped up security measures for the final stage of the race, with the first deputy mayor saying policing numbers would be “almost doubled”.

The central government’s representation in Madrid said there will be “extraordinary” reinforcements to keep riders safe, with more than 1,500 extra police officers, both municipal and national, to be deployed.

Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2025

