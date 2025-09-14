E-Paper | September 14, 2025

SL cruise to six-wicket win over Bangladesh

Agencies Published September 14, 2025 Updated September 14, 2025 08:37am
ABU DHABI: Sri Lankan players celebrate the dismissal of Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy during their Asia Cup match at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on Saturday.—AFP
ABU DHABI: Sri Lankan players celebrate the dismissal of Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy during their Asia Cup match at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on Saturday.—AFP

ABU DHABI: Former champions Sri Lanka launched their Asia Cup campaign in emphatic fashion on Sunday, cruising to a six-wicket victory over Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi.

Chasing 140, the islanders got home with 32 balls to spare.

A blazing 95-run stand off just 52 deliveries for the second wicket between Pathum Nissanka (50) and Kamil Mishara provided the backbone of the innings.

Mishara arrived at the crease after Kusal Mendis fell in the second over. He took time to settle but soon cut loose, cracking Shoriful Islam for three consecutive boundaries.

Nissanka compiled his 16th half-century before holing out in the deep. By then Sri Lanka had the game firmly in their grip.

Mishara, a newcomer to the side, remained unbeaten on 46 to see his team across the line.

The platform for the win was earlier built by Sri Lanka’s bowlers, who throttled Bangladesh to under 139-5 from their 20 overs.

Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Thushara struck with the new ball, sending down two maidens and removing both openers. By the third over, Bangladesh were nought for two and never recovered.

Sri Lanka’s fielders played their part too with Mishara’s direct hit from deep square leg running out Towhid Hridoy to deepen the rot.

At 53-5 at halfway, Bangladesh were reeling as leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, returning from injury, stamped his class with two for 25.

A spirited unbroken 86-run stand for the sixth wicket between Jaker Ali (41) and Shamim Hossain (42) gave Bangladesh something to bowl at, but it was never enough to trouble Sri Lanka’s powerful batting unit.

Sri Lankan skipper Charith Asalanka was glad the way his team started their campaign.

“The first two overs [of the Bangladesh innings] were a key moment for us, set the platform. It was a dream start,” he said.

Commenting on Hasaranga’s googly, Asalanka said, “That is his main weapon, even we can’t pick him. He’s a superstar.

“Once we got 115-120, we wanted to finish the game as soon as possible. It’s absolutely brilliant support from the fans, Bangladesh fans as well. I just want to thank every fan that came out to support us,” the skipper continued.

Mishara said that he was waiting for the right time to up the ante.

“We knew that we had to just score seven runs an over and when I walked in Pathum [Nissanka] asked me to take my time. Once the loose balls were on offer, I played a few shots. I have been working very hard on my game. Happy to have helped my country win a game,” Mishara said.

Liton Das, the Bangladesh captain, said that his batters should have scored more.

“This is not a 140 pitch. We should have scored much more than that. They put us under pressure during the powerplay and we never recovered,” wicket-keeper/batter Liton, who scored 28 off 26 balls, said after the match. “Our next game against Afghanistan is a must win clash. We will try our best.”

Defending champions in the T20 format, Sri Lanka now head to Dubai for their next clash against Hong Kong on Monday.

Scoreboard

BANGLADESH:
Tanzid Hasan b Thushara0
Parvez Hossain c Kusal Mendisb Chameera0
Liton Das c Kusal Mendis b Hasaranga28
Towhid Hridoy run out8
Mahedi Hasan lbw b Hasaranga9
Jaker Ali not out41
Shamim Hossain not out42

EXTRAS (B-2, LB-3, W-6)11
TOTAL (for five wickets, 20 overs)139
DID NOT BAT: Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
FALL OF WICKETS: 1-0 (Tanzid), 2-0 (Parvez), 3-11 (Towhid), 4-38 (Mahedi), 5-53 (Liton)
BOWLING: Thushara 4-1-17-1; Chameera 4-1-17-1 (1w); Shanaka 3-0-27-0; Pathirana 4-0-42-0 (4w); Hasaranga 4-0-25-2; Asalanka 1-0-6-0

SRI LANKA:
P. Nissanka c Shoriful b Mahedi50
Kusal Mendis c Liton b Mustafizur3
K. Mishara not out46
K. Perera lbw b Mahedi9
D. Shanaka c Mustafizur b Tanzim1
C. Asalanka not out10

EXTRAS (LB-5, W-16)21
TOTAL (for four wickets, 14.4 overs)140
DID NOT BAT: Kamindu Mendis, W. Hasaranga, D. Chameera, M. Pathirana, N. Thushara
FALL OF WICKETS: 1-13 (Kusal Mendis), 2-108 (Nissanka), 3-123 (Perera), 4-126 (Shanaka)
BOWLING: Shoriful 3-0-26-0 (2w); Mustafizur 3-0-35-1 (2w); Tanzim 3-0-23-1 (1w); Mahedi 4-0-29-2; Rishad 1-0-18-0 (2w); Shamim 0.4-0-4-0

RESULT: Sri Lanka won by six wickets.
MAN-OF-THE-MATCH: Kamil Mishara

Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2025

