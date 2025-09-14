Lahore Blues, AJK match ends in thrilling tie

LAHORE: The day three of the Hanif Mohammad Trophy third round witnessed riveting action as the match between Lahore Blues and Azad Jammu and Kashmir ended up in a tie while two other games saw follow-ons being inflicted on Rawalpindi and Karachi Whites.

At the Dring Stadium in Bahawalpur, AJK — chasing a target of 215 to win the Group ‘A’ match — were bowled out for 214 with the last pair managing to add 27 runs. Both the teams aggregated 383 runs each in their two batting innings as all 40 wickets fell inside three days.

For Lahore Blues— who had overcome a 98-run first innings deficit — Qasim Akram led the match-saving effort with a haul of 4-54.

Umar Siddiq’s 161 had helped them post 312 in their second innings as Jawad Imtiaz picked up 5-58 for AJK.

In another Group ‘A’ game, Faisalabad inflicted follow-on on Karachi Whites, who were dismissed for a paltry 140 at the Multan Cricket Stadium — a 247-run deficit at the end their first innings.

In turn, Whites were helped to a meagre 37-run second innings lead with just three wickets in hand as they finished the day at 210-7.

Hyderabad led by 364 runs against Quetta in their Group ‘A’ clash in the second innings as they finished the day 170-7 at the Abbasia Sports Complex in Rahim Yar Khan. First innings double-centurion Mohammad Suleman made 68.

Earlier, Quetta’s skipper Abdul Wahid Bangalzai cracked 121 to help his team extend the overnight score of 137-5 to 286 all out.

In Group ‘B’ action, Rawalpindi replied to Multan’s follow-on call at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi with 168-2 in 39 overs as they were still 80 runs behind at stumps.

Earlier, Faisal Akram bagged 7-41 in 15.2 overs to help his team fold Rawalpindi for 108 who conceded a 248-run deficit.

Multan declared their first innings 356-7 after the 176-run sixth-wicket stand between Imran Rafiq (92) and Arafat Minhas (90) came to an end.

At the National Bank Stadium, Karachi, Dera Murad Jamali trailed by 213 runs in their second innings as they finished the day at 8-0 against Karachi Blues in another Group ‘B’ fixture.

Saud Shakeel-led Blues — after dismissing DM Jamali for 180 in first innings – posted 401-8 declared as Usman Khan struck 139 while Omair Bin Yousuf (95) and Rameez Aziz (79 not out) hit half-centuries. Earlier, DM Jamali could only add 34 runs to their overnight score of 146-7 as they were bowled out for 180.

In another Group ‘B’ encounter, Fata led by 82 runs against Larkana as they finished the day at 279-5 courtesy opener Mohammad Farooq’s century (132) at the SBP Sports Complex in Karachi.

Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2025