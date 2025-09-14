France, Argentina close in on Davis Cup Final 8

LONDON: France moved to the brink of the Davis Cup Final 8 by taking a 2-0 lead over Croatia, while Argentina, Austria and Germany were also close to booking their spots in Bologna after dominating the opening day of their qualifying ties on Friday.

Debutant Corentin Moutet gave 10-times champions France the ideal start in Osijek by beating home favourite Dino Prizmic 6-4, 5-7, 6-1 before world number 57 Arthur Rinderknech topped big-serving 2014 U.S. Open winner Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-4.

In Groningen, hosts the Netherlands hope to emulate last year’s run to the final, which they lost to Italy, but they already have a mountain to climb after losing both singles to Argentina.

Jesper De Jong was beaten 6-4 6-4 by Tomas Etcheverry before world number 21 Francisco Cerundolo battled past Botic van de Zandschulp 7-6 (7/1), 6-1 to put the visitors in charge.

In Tokyo, Jan-Lennard Struff and Yannick Hanfmann got former three-time winners Germany off the mark against Japan.

Struff battled past Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 6-4 with Hanfmann seeing off Shintaro Mochizuki 6-3, 6-3.

Austria are well-placed to spring a surprise in Hungary after also moving 2-0 ahead in Debrecen.

Jurij Rodionov, ranked 158th in the world, gave Austria the lead by stunning 56th-ranked Fabian Marozsan 6-2, 6-7 (5/7), 7-5, and Lukas Neumayer then, also ranked outside the top 50, outlasted the experienced Marton Fucsovics 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (9/7).

The United States, record 32-times winners, split the first two singles with Czech Republic in Delray Beach, Florida.

World number five Taylor Fritz clawed back a point with gritty 6-4, 6-3 victory over 17th-ranked Jakub Mensik.

Jiri Lehecka grabbed the first point for the Czechs, blowing past Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 6-2 in just 69 minutes in an opener delayed more than an hour by rain.

Holders Italy are through to the Final 8 as hosts, with the seven winners from this weekend’s qualifiers joining them.

Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2025