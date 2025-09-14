From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Strong exports

KARACHI: “The value of Pakistan’s exports in the last six months was Rs 58.06 crores in an annual total of Rs 89.31 crores. The favourable trade balance had exceeded Rs 20 crores, while imports had been maintained at a reasonable level,” said Mr Fazlur Rahman, Minister for Commerce and Education, addressing the inaugural meeting of the Foreign Trade Development Council in Karachi yesterday (September 13).

Mr Fazlur Rahman, who is also Chairman of the Council, stated that the … figures … justify Pakistan’s non-devaluation decision. They … show that the country’s exports have maintained their competitive strength throughout their adjustment to the world’s post-devaluation prices. It appears, he added, that outside Bharat, our customers have found our prices to be in line with those of our competitors, many of whom had de-valued… .

“Results which have come in for cotton, jute and wool for July show that in that one month and from these three commodities alone we have already earned two-thirds of the exchange earned in the whole of the corresponding quarter (July-September) last year from all exports,” the Commerce Minister declared.

