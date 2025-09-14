E-Paper | September 14, 2025

Post-retirement intellectualism

September 14, 2025

AS long as people remain in power, they do hardly anything to improve the country’s crumbling system of governance in their specific domains of influence, but the moment their stint in power comes to an end, they become all-knowing pundits, telling television audiences and news-paper readers what needs to be done and how. In many ways, this is Pakistan’s biggest tragedy.

While in power, people tend to be mirror image of their predecessors, and remain oblivious to the need for systematic reforms. They enjoy their perks and privileges, and actively contribute to the status quo. In fact, they do their best to put stumbling blocks in the way of reforms.

They could have stood out if they had acted upon the very advices that they offer after their stint in power comes to an end. They could have brought efficiency, transparency and accountability to the system, which they wish to see now in their retired life. They could have delivered what they now expect their successors to deliver. They could have taken steps to curb corruption — at least in their own spheres — which they so profoundly want now. They did nothing when they could, and nobody seems interested in asking them why. We ask them what ‘should’ happen. We never ask them why it did not happen under their watch.

They are invited to television talk shows and opinion pages in newspapers carry their ‘revolutionary’ ideas prominently. Using these platforms, they offer their advices almost on a daily basis. They have impeccable plans for a complete system overhaul.

This is despite the fact that these ‘sane visionaries’ tragically failed to do anything substantial while they were in power. Now, when the burden of executing those ideas is not on them, they have suddenly turned into ‘intellectuals’.

Are these advices enough to change the system? They should pose this question to themselves. Did they act upon the advices that were offered by their predecessors? No. That being so, will those in power today care to listen to their gems of wisdom? No. Basically, it is all about somehow remaining relevant in the social circles.

Muhammad Ilyas
Zhob

Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2025

