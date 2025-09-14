A flawed system

WHILE Cambridge system of eduation is considered one of the most prestigious in many parts of the world, including Pakistan, it is with utter disgust and disappointment that I have to point out that those running the system are minting money from our country as a large number of families are paying millions of rupees for their children when they appear in O and A level examinations every year. It was absolutely unfair to see that papers of A levels were leaked and many who got hold of those leaked papers got higher grades, and the overall threshold for grades went up as it is all relative grading. As a result, many suffered and their careers are now at stake as university admissions heavily depend on these results.

Besides, the O level examinations were no different; one of the papers could not take place owing to tensions between Pakistan and India, and the organisers applied some godforsaken formula leading to average grading, which is still a mystery known to the examiner alone. Naturally, many students suffered.

It was for the first time, however, that parents got hold of transcripts of actual papers that were attended by their children, and my immediate take, biases aside, was that they had been marked unjustly. Even if I were to be very miserly and strict in marking, I would say the marking had not been done appropriately.

There is no recourse to contest such anomalies. There is no platform available to question. No system in the world is absolutely foolproof as every process and system is prone to errors, but there has to be self-correcting measures or at least a forum to take up these issues which sadly does not exist in this case.

Sheikh Taimur Nawaz

Islamabad

Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2025