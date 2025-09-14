INFLATION AMID FLOODS: While the people were still struggling to survive amid soaring inflation, the recent floods have put another unbearable weight on their shoulders. For poor families, especially in flood-hit areas, two daily meals have become difficult to manage. Within days, wheat prices have jumped from Rs3,000 to Rs3,500 per 40kg. This is not because of drought, but, unfortunately, because of profiteering and hoarding by powerful cartels. This is an injustice to the entire nation, especially to those already devastated by disaster. The government must take immediate action against such mafias, ensure strict price controls in the wake of floods, and provide genuine relief to the victims.

Nisar Ahmed

Islamabad

HEALTH THREATS: The failure of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) and the city administration during the recent rains has added to the health risks the people of Hyderabad have been facing already. As such, pools of stagnant water are acting as breeding grounds for mosquitoes, and there are bound to be vicious outbreaks of diseases like dengue and malaria in the days to come. Lengthy power outages are cons-tantly affecting hospitals and clinics. Why is there no planning to keep essential feeders active in emergencies?

Yasmeen Raja

Hyderabad

SERVING PAKISTAN: My maternal grandfather is 90 years of age, but has a remarkable memory. On my recent visit, he told me how he witnessed the creation of Pakistan. He vividly remembered many an event. His father got martyred on his way to Pakistan. Whenever he heard that a train had arrived from India, he used to walk miles to the railway station, hoping to receive his father, but that was not to be. Unfortunately, his mother passed away as she could not bear the tragedy. It was an eye-opening account for me, and I realised that all of us should alwats remember the sacrifices that our loved ones had given for the sake of having an independent country.

Fizzah Kafeele

Lahore

Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2025