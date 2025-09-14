E-Paper | September 14, 2025

Dera eduction board’s controller removed

Our Correspondent Published September 14, 2025 Updated September 14, 2025 07:23am

DERA ISMAIL KHAN :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Saturday removed the controller examinations of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Dera Ismail Khan, Dr Qaiser Anwar, following widespread controversy over the recently announced HSSC-Part-I and Part-II annual examination results of 2025, a board official confirmed.

Dr Qayyum Nawaz, secretary of the Dera Board, has been given the additional charge of controller examinations.

A senior BISE DI Khan official on the condition of anonymity confirmed to this scribe that Dr Qaiser Anwar’s services as controller examinations have been withdrawn while Dr Qayyum Nawaz, secretary of the Dera Board, has been installed as controller examinations on temporary basis.

The decision was taken by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department (KPESED) in the view of allegations of irregularities, mismanagement and favoritism in the recent HSSC-Part-I and Part-II annual examination results.

The development has come in the wake of intense criticism from students, parents, and school heads regarding the recent results. Allegations of irregularities and mishandling in the marking process led to mounting frustration among candidates, ultimately sparking student protests across the region.

Faced with growing unrest and demands for transparency, the provincial authorities intervened to restore order and ensure credibility in the examination process.

Earlier, a huge demonstration was held by students against alleged irregularities in the recent results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC), announced by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Dera Ismail Khan.

The issue on Saturday escalated into a huge students protest outside the BISE DI Khan Office, who raised slogans against controller examinations Dr. Qaiser Anwar, and carried banners inscribed with their demands.

The protesting students claimed that they were denied fair marking, alleging that certain students were awarded unusually high marks while others were given comparatively poor marks, creating doubts about the transparency in the examination system.

They demanded rechecking and access to papers to verify the marking process.

Many students, belonging to underprivileged backgrounds argued that repeated supplementary exams placed an unbearable financial burden on their families.

Meanwhile, senior educationists have expressed concerns that such recurring controversies do not merely affect individual students but undermine the credibility and fairness of the entire examination system.

Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2025

