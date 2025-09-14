Four Waziristan men die on road in Afghanistan

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: A local trader and his three companions were killed in a road accident in Afghanistan’s northern mountain ranges on Saturday.

According to reports, the trader, Habibur Rehman Wazir, and his three companions were travelling in a car when it met an accident in Afghanistan. They died instantly. The bodies would be transported to South Waziristan for burial.

Sources said Habibur Rehman and his companions were going to Afghanistan on a business trip.

Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2025