SCCI, FAO to commercialise tea sector in KP

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) will frame a working plan and strategy for commercialisation of the tea sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This was decided during a meeting of a team of UN FAO led by its head for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ms Kiyal with the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Fazal Moqeem Khan here at the chamber house on Saturday.

According to a statement Mr John Snell, international tea export, UN FAO, Muhammad Khurshid, national consultant – tea policy and Farrukh Siyar Hamid, national consultant – tea technical export FAO were amongst Ms Kiyal team.

On the occasion, the SCCI executive member and member of central executive committee of the Pakistan Tea Association, Ashfaq Ahmad, and

businessmen and dealers associated with tea sector, the chamber’s executive member, Safiullah Khan, secretary general Muqtasid Ahsan, senior manager R&D Sohail Anjum and others were present.

The meeting discussed prospects of tea cultivation, improving yield and commercialisation of this important sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Tea traders and importers raised issues, particularly relating to production, processing, and enhancing good quality yield, along with lack of expertise, training/capacity-building of the farmers community attached with the tea sector, etc.

They stressed the need for taking pragmatic steps to address all these problems to boost the tea sector in the KP province.

Tea traders and importers also suggested that the government should take tangible measures for regulating this important sector.

The SCCI president shared valuable inputs for improving cultivation of various crops and fruits.

He called for technical and financial support to the farming community, especially to businessmen and importers associated with the tea sector.

Earlier, in her opening remarks, Ms Kiyal, said that her organisation was working on commercialising of the tea sector. She elaborated that FAO focused subsectors for agribusiness in the agriculture sector were horticulture, crop production, livestock, forestry, apiculture and floriculture.

Muhammad Khurshid and Farrukh Siyar Hamid from UN FAO agreed with the proposals of the meeting and emphasised that the SCCI should frame a holistic working plan for commercialisation of the tea sector.

Senior officials assured the SCCI that the recommendations would be taken up with the relevant authorities, particularly relating to regulating the tea sector.

Both sides pledged to continue support for uplift of the agriculture and horticulture sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2025