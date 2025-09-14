Saif calls for joint strategy to curb cross-border terrorism

KOHAT: Adviser to the chief minister on information and public relations Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif has urged the federal government to devise a joint strategy with the Afghan government to address the issue of cross-border terrorism on a permanent basis.

He made the remarks while speaking in a special programme at Pakhtunkhwa Radio Kohat during his visit to the regional information office here the other day, according to a statement issued on Saturday.

On the Afghan refugees’ issue, Dr Saif cautioned against forced repatriation, stressing that Afghan nationals had invested billions of rupees in Pakistan and their sudden expulsion could negatively impact the economy.

Regarding flood rehabilitation efforts, he said Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had ensured timely support for the victims, with Rs6 billion already released and cash assistance doubled.

He added that the chief minister himself was monitoring the process, with support from the federal government, elected representatives and the administration.

He emphasised that restoring peace and eliminating terrorism remained the province’s biggest challenges. Dr Saif said the provincial government was taking strict measures to combat terrorism.

He also pointed to climate change as a global issue disproportionately affecting Pakistan, urging the federal government to build more dams to store water and address energy challenges.

On social media misuse, he said tackling disinformation and fake news was the federal government’s responsibility, calling for greater empowerment of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and the Federal Investigation Agency.

REFUGEES RETURN: As voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees continues, at least 180 individuals have returned to their country from Kohat and Hangu since September 1 after the expiry of the August 31 deadline.

However, Amanullah Wazir, the district administrator of Afghan refugees for Kohat and Hangu, told Dawn that Afghans, after learning about the misery of having to wait for four long days at the only crossing at Torkham due to extreme rush, demanded of the authorities to reopen the Kharlachi border in Kurram district to facilitate their speedy and hassle-free return to their homeland.

Meanwhile, the Kohat and Hangu deputy commissioners have constituted committees to visit refugee camps and ask the refusing Afghans to avail the last chance of their repatriation.

Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2025