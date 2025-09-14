E-Paper | September 14, 2025

Woman killed

Our Correspondent Published September 14, 2025 Updated September 14, 2025 07:23am

KOHAT: A young woman was killed and two others were seriously injured when roof of a house collapsed, as two minor girls drowned in a rain-fed pond in Darra Adamkhel tribal subdivision here on Saturday.

The police said some women were sitting on a cot in the shade of a wall when it fell on them. As a result, a woman was killed and two others were injured.

Rescuers retrieved the women from under the rubble and shifted them to KDA Divisional Teaching Hospital in a precarious condition, where doctors pronounced one of them as dead.

Meanwhile, two girls drowned in a rain-fed pond in the Paya Jawaki area of Darra Adamkhel tribal while taking a dip on Saturday. The local people pulled out the bodies.

The police identified the deceased as Yaman Bibi, 8, and Khadija, 9.

Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2025

