Woman killed

KOHAT: A young woman was killed and two others were seriously injured when roof of a house collapsed, as two minor girls drowned in a rain-fed pond in Darra Adamkhel tribal subdivision here on Saturday.

The police said some women were sitting on a cot in the shade of a wall when it fell on them. As a result, a woman was killed and two others were injured.

Rescuers retrieved the women from under the rubble and shifted them to KDA Divisional Teaching Hospital in a precarious condition, where doctors pronounced one of them as dead.

Meanwhile, two girls drowned in a rain-fed pond in the Paya Jawaki area of Darra Adamkhel tribal while taking a dip on Saturday. The local people pulled out the bodies.

The police identified the deceased as Yaman Bibi, 8, and Khadija, 9.

