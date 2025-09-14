Pak v Ind: H Nawaz, M Nawaz fall in quick succession as Pakistan left teetering at 64-6

The Green Shirts are batting first after winning the toss in high-intensity encounter.

Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat in their high-intensity encounter against India in the men’s Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Sunday.

Live coverage (refresh for updates):

Over 15 — Pak - 78-6

14.3 Calls of shot! in the newsroom as Pakistan’s only hope at the moment, Sahibzada pulls Yadav for a single.

Faheem finished the over with a four, but runs continue to be hard to come by for Pakistan.

Over 14 — Pak - 72-6

Umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge’s day is going as badly as the Pakistani batters.

He’s given two howlers, both were missing the stumps by miles.

Sahibzada saw a lbw decision overturned on review and finished the over with a four.

Over 13 — Pak - 64-6

12.4: Hassan Nawaz departs cheaply!

12.5: Mohammad Nawaz is gone first ball!

India will probably feel they can bowl Pakistan out in quick time. Kuldeep has once again tormented Pakistan. Two wickets in two balls — first Hasan Nawaz caught and then Mohammad Nawaz lbw. Sahibzada has been in from the start and now has all-rounder Faheem Ashraf for support. They are Pakistan’s last recognised batting pair.

Over 12 — Pak - 62-4

Sahibzada broke the shackles and launched the first ball down the ground for six. But two dot balls followed before Pakistan got two more singles. Runs are coming slowly for Pakistan.

Over 11 — Pak - 54-4

Singles off the first four balls in Abhishek Sharma’s first over, another off the last ball.

50 up for Pakistan in the 11th over of the innings.

Mid-innings analysis: In the four overs after the powerplay, Pakistan have only got seven runs whilst losing two wickets.

If Fakhar’s departure wasn’t enough, Salman never got going and in an attempt to get quick runs, fell to Patel, who now has two wickets.

Pakistan have to hit out of the spin trap if they are to post a match-saving total. Up to Hasan Nawaz to provide the impetus.

Over 10 — Pak - 49-4

Patel back into the attack as Salman cuts him.

It gets worse for Pakistan. Skipper Salman is caught in the deep.

Salman tried to hit out of the pressure, and only succeeded in getting a top edge off Patel. Pakistan are struggling.

Over 9 — Pak - 47-3

8.2: Salman was adjudged lbw second ball off the over as Chakravarthy changed ends, but Pakistan breathed a huge sigh of relief when it was overturned on review.

Chakravarthy continued bowling a nagging line to Salman with just two runs coming off the over.

Over 8 — Pak - 45-3

7.4: Fakhar is gone!

Axar Patel was brought on into the attack and got the big wicket of Fakhar Zaman off the fourth ball he bowled. Fakhar tried to hit him out of the park, but could only find Tilak Verma running in from long-on.

The onus is now on captain Salman Ali Agha to stabilise the innings.

Over 7 — Pak - 43-2

Only two runs off the over as India’s left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack. Pakistan have to start accelerating.

Over 6 — Pak - 42-2

Sahibzada went after Bumrah and swatted him away for six into the stands!

Got two runs after a miscue on the very next ball. Pakistan will be thankful they are just two down at the end of the powerplay, especially after the start they got off to.

Over 5 — Pak - 34-2

India brings on their first spinner — Varun Chakravarthy

4.3: Fakhar slots Chakravarthy for four down the ground

India brought spin to the attack in the shape of Chakravarthy but Sahibzada and Fakhar seem to have now settled down. Fakhar hit him down the ground for four as Pakistan’s rebuild continues.

Over 4 — Pak - 26-2

3.3: Sahibzada smacks Bumrah over wide long-on for a six!

Pakistan’s first six of the innings comes in the 4th over. The early inning jitters are now gone.

Another good over with no losses as Sahibzada and Fakhar look to rebuild Pakistan’s innings. Bumrah bowled two good balls to open the over before Sahibzada smashed him for six over long-on. Those were the the only runs in the over but crucially, Pakistan have not lost another wicket.

Over 3 — Pak - 20-2

Pandya is pulled away for a single by Fakhar.

2.3: Pakistan get their first boundary courtesy a pull by Fakhar.

Good over for Pakistan. Two singles came off the first two balls before Fakhar pulled a short one from Pandya for four — Pakistan’s first boundary. Fakhar got another with a drive through the legside off the fifth ball while three runs came from wides.

Over 2 — Pak - 7-2

1.2: Haris gets a top edge and Bumrah strikes. Pandya catches, running in from fine leg.

Pakistan have got off to the worst possible start. India have their tails up. Haris was the standout in the side’s tournament-opener against Oman but now he departs.

1.4: It gets worse for Pakistan. Fakhar has been adjudged lbw. The left-hander immediately reviewed

Pakistan get a reprieve, the review shows ball pitching outside leg.

Bumrah bowls a splendid first over with some searing yorkers. Gets the dangerman Haris and also had Fakhar, only for it to be overturned on review.

Over 1 - Pak 5-1

India’s Hardik Pandya starts off with a wide down the legside.

Saim Ayub falls on the very first ball of the match.

Saim Ayub’s troubles with the bat continue. He was also out first ball against Oman.

Mohammad Haris is off the mark on the first ball and Sahibzada also gets off the mark on the first ball.

Haris flashes and misses on the next ball. He blocks the penultimate ball off the over.

He hits out on the next ball and gets two.

Anthems

The Pakistani national anthem is being played first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Indian anthem is being played next.

Pakistan openers Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan make their way to the crease.

Analysis by Dawn’s Umaid Wasim: Pakistan wanted to bat first and set an above-par total. India wanted to bowl first. Both sides will be quite happy with the outcome of the toss. Pakistan, though, face a trial by spin. The pitch is the same as the one for India’s opening match against the UAE. India skipper Suyakumar Yadav said at the toss that batting got easier in the second stanza of the UAE game, and perhaps that is why he wanted his side to be batting second.

An India-Pakistan cricket match is always a blockbuster, but emotions will run even higher in today’s Asia Cup clash between the nuclear-armed neighbours, who engaged in a four-day military conflict earlier this year.

Even before the clashes in May, which nearly escalated into a full-blown war, bilateral cricket ties had been suspended. The arch-rivals now play each other only in multi-team tournaments.

Political relations have deteriorated further since the clashes, with several former Indian players urging the Board of Control for Cricket in India to boycott what will be the first meeting between the teams since the recent hostilities.

Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha, speaking at the toss, said: “We’re very excited for the match.”

According to the captain, Pakistan’s rationale behind batting first is that the surface looks to be on the slower side.

His Indian counterpart, Suryakumar Yadav, said this team was really looking forward to this game.

Both teams are unchanged since their last encounters in the tournament.

Pakistan batter Saim Ayub said on Saturday that the team was not just focusing on the Pakistan-India match, but winning the men’s Asia Cup.

While reigning T20 world champions India are the firm favourites to retain their title, Pakistan are on a high, having convincingly beaten Afghanistan to win the final of a tri-series and Oman in the lead-up to the contest.

The two teams last faced each other in February, in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in the ODI format.

From aerial clashes to boycott calls, the Asia Cup 2025 was hanging by a thread. Now, all eyes are on Dubai as Pakistan and India gear up for cricket's fiercest rivalry.

The eight-nation T20 tournament began on Tuesday with Afghanistan beating Hong Kong by 94 runs. India crushed the hosts, the UAE, by nine wickets on Wednesday.

Pakistan, India, Oman and UAE are in Group A, while Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Hong Kong and Bangladesh form Group B.

The top two teams from each Group will qualify for the Super Four stage.

The top two teams will then play the September 28 final in Dubai.

Teams:

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (captain), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Abrar Ahmed.

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Verma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, and Jasprit Bumrah.