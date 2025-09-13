E-Paper | September 13, 2025

IT minister ensures internet connectivity in flood zones

Published September 13, 2025 Updated September 13, 2025 10:50am

Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja has reassured the nation that the government was actively working to resolve internet disruptions in flood-affected areas, APP reports.

While speaking to a media channel, she specifically mentioned that the government was prioritising internet access in flood-affected regions, where connectivity has been severely impacted due to the recent natural disasters.

Khawaja stated that dedicated teams are working to restore internet services in flood-hit zones, ensuring that essential communication channels remain open for relief and recovery operations.

Pakistan Floods 2025

